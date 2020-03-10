Dee front man admits it’s now ‘make or break’ for Dundee’s play-off hopes

Kane Hemmings admits it’s “make or break” time for Dundee’s play-off hopes.

The Dark Blues face rivals Ayr United at Dens Park tonight, just three days after securing a potentially crucial point at Somerset Park.

Results elsewhere kept the race for a top-four place tight.

But Hemmings insists nobody in the dark blue is shying away from it.

“It’s getting more and more important that we start picking up wins,” said the Dee’s top scorer.

“It’s that stage of the season now – it’s going to make or break it.

“We’re under no illusions. Nobody in our dressing-room is kidding themselves.

“But you look at Saturday there and think: ‘That was a decent point’.

“We’ll certainly take it and go and try and win the next game with them tonight.

“We were happy to take the point and go up the road at the weekend.

“I think Ayr were the better team on Saturday.

“It was a horrible game. I think it probably looked that way. It was certainly horrible to play in.

“The conditions weren’t great but I think Ayr probably dealt with them a bit better than we did.

“With the way the game went, with them missing a penalty and probably having the better chances, we were always going to take the point at the end of it.

“But the thing is, we’re, hopefully, going to show a better Dundee tonight.”

Dundee’s weekend performance was hampered by brutal weather conditions.

To be fair, Ayr were just as formidable.

They had a number of clear-cut chances to win the game.

Conor Hazard even saved a penalty from Honest Men star Aaron Muirhead, while veteran striker Michael Moffat saw a goal ruled out by the assistant referee for offside.

But Hemmings reckons those testing circumstances make the positives the Dark Blues were able to take from the game all the more valuable.

He said: “It’s a tough place to go. Ayr are in a good position in the league.

“We knew from the last time we went there how difficult it would be. Alright, we won the game on that occasion but it was a difficult, difficult game.

“As Dundee players, we go into every game trying to win but you need to respect the point sometimes.

“You can definitely respect the clean sheet – that’s four in a row now.

“We’ll take that and we’ll move onto tonight looking to go one better than we managed at Somerset Park.”

An illness forced Hemmings to sit out last week’s draw with Alloa at Dens Park.

It was the kind of game he would have relished, given the number of chances the Dee carved out.

Watching it back was a frustrating experience for the Dark Blues’ top scorer.

Yet there was simply no way he could have taken part.

The striker spent the early part of last week laid up with a nasty bug.

He had actually been fighting it since the Dee’s win over Queen of the South over a fortnight ago.

But his frustration at missing out has been tempered by the knowledge that he is back fighting fit for Dundee’s play-off run-in.

“I’ve not been great for the last week to be honest,” he said.

“I was definitely blowing a bit at the end on Saturday.

“I’d only trained Thursday, Friday, so it was a tough shift on a heavy pitch, and with the wind and rain.

“But I’ve recovered well and I’ll be alright for tonight.”