GEORGE CRAN: Dundee finally motoring but they must avoid yet another stall

It’s taken a while but Dundee finally seem to be motoring – the big job now is to ensure they don’t stall yet again this weekend.

Seven points from the last nine have made things much rosier at Dens Park.

That’s coincided with the arrival of new signings like Christophe Berra, Christie Elliott and Conor Hazard.

Berra is getting a lot of praise, and rightly so, he’s made a huge difference at the back.

Crucially, though, the rest of the team have also upped their game.

Jordon Forster has been excellent in the last three matches, heading and kicking anything coming his way with one of each of those resulting in the opening goal in the last two games.

Josh Meekings is also looking like getting back to the player we all know he can be and his long throw has been an asset that’s appeared recently, too.

Further up the pitch, Kane Hemmings is getting the service he needs and has been sticking chances away.

The big job on manager James McPake’s hands now is to ensure those good feelings continue over the next few weeks.

We’ve seen it too often already this season where it looks like the Dark Blues have turned the corner but then, as soon as that thought appears, their form has headed straight into a ditch.

Saturday is a big game for them to show they can keep on the road to second spot and an easier play-off route.

Make no bones about it, Arbroath is a far bigger task than taking on Partick Thistle and Queen of the South, no disrespect to the league’s bottom two sides.

Dick Campbell’s side are full of it and loving every minute of taking on the big boys in the Championship.

I have to admit I expected them to drop away as the season wore on but they are showing the kind of durability that can see them take a place in the end-of-season play-offs.

After that, it’s Alloa at Dens and then Ayr home and away back-to-back before Dunfermline come calling – that’s four home games in the next five matches.

What a great opportunity to take the season by the scruff of the neck finally and put themselves in the driving seat for a shot at Premiership football next season.

I expect Saturday to show whether Dundee can put the foot down and pull away from the teams in the middle of the division or send themselves back into a spin.

Whichever way it goes, I expect it to be a cracker between two good sides.