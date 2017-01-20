Dundee United defender Jassem Sukar’s loan deal at Arbroath has been extended until the end of the season.

Gayfield boss Dick Campbell had resigned himself to losing the 20-year-old with the Tangerines originally recalling him to Tannadice.

Now though, the clubs have reached an agreement that will see Sukar stay with the Red Lichties until the end of the campaign.

The League 2 club said: “Everyone at Arbroath would like to thank Dundee United as a deal has been made to extend defender Jassem’s Sukar loan until the end of the season.

“Jassem’s original loan had ended this week but the 20-year-old has been allowed to remain at Gayfield which has left Arbroath manager Dick Campbell delighted.

“The paperwork is currently being processed.”