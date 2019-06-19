Dee could make shock move for former Dundee United skipper Fraser Fyvie

Dundee could make a shock move to keep former Dundee United skipper Fraser Fyvie on Tannadice Street.

Manager James McPake is understood to be considering giving the one-time English Premier League star at trial at Dens Park.

After successful spells at Aberdeen, Wigan – where he won the FA Cup and played in the EPL – and Hibs, Fyvie joined United for the 2017/18 campaign.

He was a major influence as they hit the top of the Championship in the first half of that campaign, but torn knee ligaments just before Christmas ended his season.

Then boss Csaba Laszlo believed that blow was a major factor in the Tangerines missing out on promotion.

The former Scotland under-21 star battled back to fitness early last term, but struggled to hold down a regular place at was released last month.

Still only 26, his availability sparked interest from a number of clubs on both side of the border and Scottish League newcomers Cove Rangers considered making an ambitious bid to fix him up.

​They accepted, though, he would have offers to stay full-time and he may now get that chance with Dundee.

He could be handed training facilities next week and if he proves his fitness that could lead to a contract at Dens Park.

As expected, meanwhile, Dundee have completed the signings of Shaun Byrne and Jordan Marshall from Livingston and Queen of the South respectively.

Byrne joins on a three-year contract for an undisclosed five-figure fee, while Queen’s will be due a development payment for Marshall.

It brings the summer so far signings to four, Jordan McGhee and Declan McDaid already being fixed up.

That number will rise to five when another ex-Doonhamer Josh Todd’s contract is confirmed, the winger having signed a pre-contract agreement a couple of months back.