Dee closing in on Wigan wide man Ollie Crankshaw

Dundee are looking to bolster their squad with the loan signing of Wigan youngster Ollie Crankshaw.

The 21-year-old winger is set to check in at Dens Park until the end of the season as Dee boss James McPake seeks to increase his options in wide areas.

With Josh McPake and Josh Todd having now left the club, Crankshaw would come straight into the first-team picture – something the Latics are keen for him to do.

The Championship side want him to cut his teeth at a higher level with his only previous experience coming in non-league football with the likes of Curzon Ashton, Colne and Clitheroe.

Gaffer James, meanwhile, has heaped praise on one man he has already got in on loan – Ross Callachan.

The St Johnstone midfielder made his debut in dark blue in the 3-0 Scottish Cup loss to Motherwell at the weekend.

Despite a poor performance overall, James was happy with his new charge, saying: “He’s really short of match practice but he added a different dimension to what we’ve got. I thought he did well.

“He got up closer to and beyond Kane (Hemmings).

“He’s an old fashioned box-to-box midfielder but he can play as well.

“He’ll get on the end of crosses in both boxes and has a real energy about him.

“He got longer than I had imagined but he handled it well and I was pleased with him.

“He’s a fit lad and is in great nick. He’s been training really hard in the hope of either getting in the St Johnstone team or getting away to play games. He’s desperate to play football.

“He’s brought a freshness to the place.”

Of any further signings, James added: “We need help in a couple of positions but we’re looking at the summer as well.

“We’re trying to add quality and stick to the long-term process we set out at the start.”

Meanwhile, former Dundee defender Jack Hendry has checked in at Australian side Melbourne City on loan.

Hendry joined Celtic from the Dark Blues in January 2018 after making 30 appearances and scoring two goals in his time at Dens.