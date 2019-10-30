Dee boss McPake lauds ‘outstanding’ Graham Dorrans

Dundee boss James McPake says the 3-0 win at Alloa was played at the tempo dictated by the “outstanding” Graham Dorrans.

The former Rangers, West Brom and Scotland midfielder put in a classy performance in the middle of the park at the Indodrill Stadium.

The commanding display gave the Dark Blues the platform to dominate the Wasps as Kane Hemmings fired in two first-half goals before laying on a third for substitute Sean Mackie.

James was delighted with his entire team’s display but had special praise for the talents of Dorrans.

The Dens gaffer said: “Footballers with the pedigree of Graham Dorrans, Paul McGowan and Shaun Byrne are going to develop an understanding and I thought the game was played at Graham’s tempo.

“When he wanted to speed the game up he did, when he wanted to slow it down and dictate that we should keep the ball, then he did that.

“He was outstanding and you can see he is getting to a level of fitness that only games bring.

“I know him very well and know he is over his injury and I’m delighted he’s at my football club.

“The other players complement him well and I really don’t think they can be underestimated in what they bring.”

Hemmings ended a seven-match barren spell but his manager was never in doubt about his frontman’s ability to find the net.

“I was never worried about Kano scoring,” James added.

“I said from the day he came in that when we got him right he’d score.

“Since I’ve been at the club, he’s been the most effective player I played with.

“He gets you up the pitch, bullies centre-backs and he’s quick and strong.

“That’s why I wanted him here.

“Throughout his career he has brought goals, so I was never worried about that coming.

“He got two but he was gutted after the match he didn’t get his hat-trick because he should have – but that’s Kane being Kane.”

On his team’s display, the Dens gaffer added: “It is the most complete performance of the season.

“We have seen what Alloa can do already this season and it can be a very worrying place to come because they play good football and are dangerous.

“So to go there and perform to that level for 94 minutes I am very pleased.”