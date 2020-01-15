Dedicated Forfar man George racks up 60 years service in first aid

Dedicated first aider George McLean MBE has been recognised for racking up more than 60 years service in an astonishing career.

The St Andrew’s First Aid man, from Forfar, received a certificate from Anne, Princess Royal, the charity’s patron, for his outstanding contribution at a ceremony in Glasgow.

Mr McLean started his first aid career at the age of 17 when he was working with British Railway in Montrose. He kept up his skills and training during his 33 years in the police force, which involved 10 years in mountain rescue.

He said: “First aid has been a passion of mine for almost all my life and if I can pass on that passion to others, I will be very happy.

“I have always enjoyed helping people and teaching them and hope that over the years, somewhere along the line, I might have given someone the skills to help save a person’s life.

“I have lost count of the number of incidents I’ve attended where it was clear that people did not know how to respond in an emergency. In many cases you only need basic first aid in order to save a life.”

Stuart Callison, chief executive at St Andrew’s First Aid, said: “George is a fantastic individual who has demonstrated an outstanding commitment to first aid and to teaching others the necessary skills to save a life. His dedication is inspiring and we are very proud to have him on our team.”

Meanwhile, Stuart McEwan, from Fife, was also recognised for his outstanding contribution to first aid in Scotland after 39 years of service.