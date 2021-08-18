Dedicated Angus Special Olympian Sarah braves the shave for Macmillan

A determined young Angus woman has ‘braved the shave’ in the latest challenge of her remarkable fundraising and sporting life.

Sarah Anderson was born with spina bifida and hydrocephalus, with her Carnoustie parents warned 33 years ago her chances of survival were slim.

She proved experts and doubters wrong by learning to walk and went on to schooling in Carnoustie and at Angus College.

And through the Special Olympics, Sarah found a platform which has allowed her confidence and sporting talent to grow – amassing a huge haul of ten-pin bowling medals at events around the globe.

The dedicated fundraiser has also taken on everything from Dundee’s Kiltwalk to an abseil down the tower of the city university.

Sarah was seated for her latest charity feat, but it was no less daunting as she had all of her locks chopped to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

She said: “I decided to do brave the shave in honour of everyone that’s either lost their life to cancer or are currently battling it.

“I also know a few people with cancer. This is a great cause and I’m happy to help.”

Linda Merrilees of JEHL Hair and Beauty in Carnoustie’s Queen Street has been Sarah’s mum, Kathy’s hairdresser for many years and carried out the shave.

Donations to Sarah’s fundraising page can be made here.

Determination

Her dad, Colin, said: “Sarah’s difficulties affect both her mental capacity for learning and her physical abilities, but she is so determined.

“When she sets her mind to something she just gets on with it.

“She did her first big fundraiser back in 2009 and that was split between the Tayside Special Olympics and Cats Protection.”

Sarah, who lives in Arbroath in supported housing, has been a Cats Protection volunteer locally for many years, helping out at both their Kinaldie rescue centre and town charity shop.

Her sporting adventures have taken her to competitions in far-flung locations including Rome, China and Abu Dhabi.

Her trophy cabinet contains five gold, seven silver and three bronze medals from the national, European and World games events Sarah has competed at since her 2005 Special Olympics debut in Glasgow.

She is a previous winner of the Angus Sports Personality of the Year award for people with a disability.

At the age of 22, Sarah also released her autobiography.

Proud To Be Me revealed her determination to succeed in the hope her story would encourage others to “reach for the stars.”

Proceeds from the book went to Tayside Special Olympics and Cats Protection.

Brave the Shave

The Macmillan fundraiser has seen a number of Taysiders shave their heads in support of the national campaign.

Forfar youngster Chloe-Anne Carnegie went under the clippers after striking up a friendship with a cancer-stricken neighbour.

In May, Barnhill primary pupil Lola Lucas donated her hair to the Little Princess Trust for the third time after taking part.