‘Decriminalisation is where we need to go’ – Dundee MP’s speak out on the city’s drug crisis

Dundee’s MPs have called for more radical policies and a better understanding in a bid to tackle the city’s rising drug problem.

As the prospect of a second independence referendum rears its head following the SNP’s resounding victory in Scotland during Thursday’s general election, Stewart Hosie and Chris Law reatined their seats in Dundee East and West respectively.

And both men have set their sights on the challenges facing Scotland’s Yes city.

Both Mr Hosie and Mr Law secured 54.8 per cent of the vote in their respective constituencies and achieved over 20,000 votes – more than double that of the candidates coming in second place.

But a drug epidemic in Dundee, as well as rising levels of poverty and foodbank usage in the city, leaves both MPs with plenty to think about following that election success.

In an exclusive interview with the Tele, Mr Hosie and Mr Law have spoken about the challenges which lie ahead for both in their constituencies.

Mr Law, who represents Dundee West, believes there should be a decriminalisation of drugs if we are to understand the best way to tackle the issue.

He said: “One of the key issues in the drug commission was changing perceptions and we need drug reform if we are really going to address some of the hardest issues happening here in Dundee.

“The last act was over 40 years ago in Parliament and that needs to be transformed, if the UK Government is not prepared to do that then those powers should be transferred to Scotland so we can take charge and treat it like a public health issue.

“Decriminalisation is where we need to go.

“We need to stop making criminals out of young people and they need to get more support around them.”

Mr Law, who was first elected back in 2015, has also backed the idea of drug consumption rooms as a way to of helping those struggling with addiction.

He added: “For the more serious users, a drug consumption unit is what we need.

“We can get them the support around them both in terms of health and advice.”

Mr Hosie has also highlighted the fact better understanding of the reasons behind drug use was important in improving the current number.

He said he found the recommendations laid out by the Dundee Drug Commission as “compelling” reading and thinks it provides a good platform with which to build.

Mr Hosie explained: “What we need to do is to understand the root causes of drug use and also the issue of inter generational drug use.

“Unless we understand these root causes we will be unable to reduce the damage caused by the problem.”

As for the possibility Dundee could be facing an increase in the number of drug related deaths next year, both men insisted those in power were doing their best to stem the flow of destruction posed by drugs.

Mr Law said: “Legislation needs to transform things and the approach needs to be bold and quite radical to make a change to things.

“We have a real public health issue and we want to follow the successes that have been seen in Canada and Portugal, for example.”

Mr Hosie added: “This should not be a political football and all the parties need to work together.

“There needs to be a unity and I think there is a better understanding of what we need to do in order to tackle the problem.”

Tourist hotspots and wind farm contract mean promising future

Both MPs buoyed as they look ahead to the future – and have insisted Dundee has the potential to get even better.

Stewart Hosie and Chris Law, MPs for Dundee East and West respectively, believe tourist hotspots like V&A Dundee, coupled with the recent award of Forth Ports windfarm contract.

Around £40 million will be invested into the Port of Dundee over the next three years following the contract win, while the V&A is closing in on a million visitors while still in infancy.

Mr Hosie said “In Dundee there has big progress and going into the future we need to ensure that politicians, the council and organisations get to work together.

“And we have seen successes with the wind farm contract and the V&A for example.”

Mr Law added: “There are 5000 new jobs that have come to the city particularly in hospitality and not just in the city centre.

“The V&A is getting close to getting its millionth visitor and it’s only been open since last September.

“As the city continues to develop and wealth comes in, of course that will go out into the communities and we hope to see that very soon.”

Both men were at the V&A on Saturday along with their Westminster colleagues as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon congratulated her successful General Election candidates.

Dundee hosted all 48 elected members as they celebrated their performance.