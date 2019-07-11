Declaration of Arbroath to be publicly displayed for the first time in 15 years

The Declaration of Arbroath will be publicly displayed next year to mark its 700th anniversary.

The Declaration will go on show at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh, for the first time in 15 years.

It was last shown to the public at the Scottish Parliament.

Signed at Arbroath Abbey in 1320 and written in Latin, the decarent was written by the barons and freeholders of Scotland, on behalf of the Kingdom of Scotland, to Pope John XXII, asking him to recognise Scotland’s independence and acknowledge Robert the Bruce as the country’s lawful king.

Alice Blackwell, curator of Medieval Archaeology and History at National Museums Scotland, said: “It is a hugely significant document and a vital piece of Scotland’s history.

“We look forward to welcoming many visitors next year to enjoy the rare opportunity of seeing this iconic document close up.”

Paul Lowe, chief executive of National Records of Scotland, said: “The Declaration of Arbroath is a key treasure in our extensive collections and we’re very proud of the role we play in conserving this hugely significant historical artefact for future generations.

“National Records of Scotland is delighted to help display this famous and fragile document for Scots and for visitors from further afield.”