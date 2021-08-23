Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local / Angus

Declaration of Arbroath exhibition launches after Covid delayed 700th anniversary celebrations

By Katy Scott
August 23, 2021, 12:01 pm Updated: August 23, 2021, 12:02 pm
New exhibit at Arbroath Abbey celebrates Declaration of Arbroath's delayed 700th anniversary.

A new exhibition will tell the story of the Declaration of Arbroath as part of its 700th anniversary celebrations.

The event – delayed by a year due to coronavirus – will commemorate one of the most important documents in Scottish history.

The declaration was sent from Arbroath Abbey to Pope John XXII by Scotland’s barons in 1320.

Together, they asked the Pontiff to recognise Robert the Bruce as the lawful king of Scots.

declaration of arbroath facsimile
A new facsimile of the surviving Declaration of Arbroath created by David Frank.

Arbroath Abbey‘s newly refurbished visitor centre will host the exhibition. It will open to the public on Tuesday August 24 at 10am.

About 50 historic artefacts will be on display, including a facsimile of the original Declaration of Arbroath document and the Arbroath Embroidered Tapestry.

The tapestry – designed by artist Andrew Crummy – was recently handmade by local embroiderers to celebrate the anniversary.

The new exhibition will also display a digital reconstruction of the abbey around the time of the declaration.

‘The story of Scotland’s rich history’

Visitors will learn the story of the abbey, which was founded in 1178.

Alex Paterson, chief executive of Historic Environment Scotland, said: “We are delighted to see this new exhibition open and retell the key role Arbroath played in the story of Scotland’s rich history.

“One of the key aspects of this exhibition is the people and the partners that have made it possible, from the embroiderers who have created this wonderful tapestry to partners such as National Records Scotland who donated the facsimile, to our staff who have worked hard to create an immersive experience.

“We very much hope that visitors enjoy this new visitor experience and the retelling of one of the most iconic moments in Scotland’s history.”

declaration of arbroath
The Arbroath embroidered tapestry was recently handmade by local embroiderers.

Last year’s celebrations were delayed by Covid, with organisers now marking the occasion in 2021 instead.

The opening of the new exhibition forms part of the wider Arbroath 2020 (+1) festival activities, which will run until September.

Visits need to be pre-booked at a reduced admission rate while essential maintenance work takes place at the wider site.