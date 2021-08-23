Declaration of Arbroath exhibition launches after Covid delayed 700th anniversary celebrations

A new exhibition will tell the story of the Declaration of Arbroath as part of its 700th anniversary celebrations.

The event – delayed by a year due to coronavirus – will commemorate one of the most important documents in Scottish history.

The declaration was sent from Arbroath Abbey to Pope John XXII by Scotland’s barons in 1320.

Together, they asked the Pontiff to recognise Robert the Bruce as the lawful king of Scots.

Arbroath Abbey‘s newly refurbished visitor centre will host the exhibition. It will open to the public on Tuesday August 24 at 10am.

About 50 historic artefacts will be on display, including a facsimile of the original Declaration of Arbroath document and the Arbroath Embroidered Tapestry.

The tapestry – designed by artist Andrew Crummy – was recently handmade by local embroiderers to celebrate the anniversary.

The new exhibition will also display a digital reconstruction of the abbey around the time of the declaration.

‘The story of Scotland’s rich history’

Visitors will learn the story of the abbey, which was founded in 1178.

Alex Paterson, chief executive of Historic Environment Scotland, said: “We are delighted to see this new exhibition open and retell the key role Arbroath played in the story of Scotland’s rich history.

“One of the key aspects of this exhibition is the people and the partners that have made it possible, from the embroiderers who have created this wonderful tapestry to partners such as National Records Scotland who donated the facsimile, to our staff who have worked hard to create an immersive experience.

“We very much hope that visitors enjoy this new visitor experience and the retelling of one of the most iconic moments in Scotland’s history.”

Last year’s celebrations were delayed by Covid, with organisers now marking the occasion in 2021 instead.

The opening of the new exhibition forms part of the wider Arbroath 2020 (+1) festival activities, which will run until September.

Visits need to be pre-booked at a reduced admission rate while essential maintenance work takes place at the wider site.