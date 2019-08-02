Declan McDaid eager to up goal count for Dundee in league opener tonight

Declan McDaid is hoping East End Park lightning can strike twice as he travels to a happy hunting ground with his new side, Dundee.

The winger was James McPake’s first signing as manager over the summer after he left Ayr United at the end of last season.

The 23-year-old has caught the eye already in dark blue in pre-season and the Betfred Cup with his direct, positive running.

He is, though, determined to show more as the league campaign gets under way tonight at Dunfermline – a team he’s enjoyed some good days against.

His last trip to face the Pars also came on a Friday night and he’d dearly like a repeat performance.

He told the Tele: “My last trip to Dunfermline was a Friday night as well, funnily enough, and I scored in a 1-0 win for Ayr so that was good.

“That was a massive game for us because they were catching us in the league and I scored, so that was a good night.

“I’ve played well there a few times so, hopefully, I can keep that up!

“It is a tough place, a big club and there’s a massive fanbase but we need to go there and play the way we can, do what we’ve been doing and the rest should take care of itself.

“Getting off to a good start in the league is massive. At Ayr last year we got a good start and what a difference it makes, gets the confidence up and then you can kick on from there.”

That strike at East End Park was the last of his four goals for the Honest Men last campaign and he’s determined to improve that tally in his first season at Dens Park.

“I’ve got my own goal and assist targets of my own to help the team but as long as the team wins that’s the main thing.

“Looking back at last year I think I can do better.

“Although it did well in games I don’t think I was scoring enough, I think I got four and that’s not a good enough return so I want to improve that and get some assists for the team, too.”

Unbeaten in the Betfred Cup matches and without a goal conceded, the former Partick wide man reckons Dundee are heading into this contest in good shape.

McDaid added: “The Betfred Cup, obviously, has a competitive edge to it and we’re delighted to get through that but this is the real stuff starting with the league now.

“We want to do well in the league so we’re all buzzing to start off tonight.

“I feel we played well all through pre-season and in the Betfred Cup as well.

“We’ve had a couple of sticky games at Cove and then home to Peterhead but we’ve tried to play good football and then, last Sunday, we played really well to win against a good Championship team.

“Inverness were up at the top end last season and I wouldn’t be surprised if they were up there as well this time, so to keep a clean sheet against a team like them who scored a lot of goals last season is good.

“We’ve kept four clean sheets so far this season and we’re flying in that way.

“We’ve also created some chances so it makes you feel good to play as well against a team we know will be challenging this season.”

And the new man has called on plenty of Dees to make the trip down to Dunfermline for what is his league debut, rather than watching on the box.

“Hopefully, we get a big crowd coming down from Dundee.

“With it being on TV they might watch it there but I hope the fans come down and support the boys.

“It’s always better being at the game so I hope we get as many fans down there as we can.”