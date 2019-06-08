Declan McDaid ‘buzzing’ to become Dundee manager James McPake’s first signing

Declan McDaid is “buzzing” to become Dundee manager James McPake’s first signing as manager.

The 23-year-old signed up at Dens Park on a two-year deal on Thursday after leaving Ayr United at the end of last season.

And he plans to entertain fans of the Dark Blues.

He said: “I’m a winger, I like to get at people, get balls in the box and get shots off.

“Get goals and assists and help the team as much as I can.”

The former Partick Thistle man revealed he turned down an Irish club to sign on the dotted line at Dundee.

He said: “I got back from holiday and heard that Dundee were interested from my agent. Straight away I knew I wanted to come so I’m glad to get it sorted.

“I had an offer in Ireland but this was a much better option and I’m just glad to be here now.”

He added: “The manager said he was buzzing to get me in and it feels great to be wanted. I’m buzzing with that and just want to get started now.

“I was at Partick and I wasn’t really getting the game time I needed so I went to Ayr. Now I want to kick on here and play more games here.”