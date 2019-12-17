Declan McDaid a ‘worry’ for Dundee ahead of trip to Partick Thistle

Declan McDaid is a worry for Dundee ahead of the weekend trip to Partick Thistle after limping off in Saturday’s victory over Dunfermline.

The winger didn’t train yesterday and was joined in the physio room by central defenders Jordan McGhee and Jordon Forster.

The latter two were expected back in training today, however, while midfielder Jamie Ness could return tomorrow after his calf problem.

Manager James McPake said: “Declan McDaid (knock), Jordan McGhee (tight calf) and Jordon Forster (knee) didn’t train.

“The latter two should be back involved today but McDaid will be later in the week.

“Jamie Ness did a bit with the physio, which was good.

“He might join in training tomorrow but we will see how he reacts overnight.”

The Dens gaffer was delighted to welcome back defender Jordan Marshall after his hamstring problem. The full-back played the entire 90 minutes in the victory over the Pars, Dundee’s first since Marshall was injured six weeks ago, but James revealed that was a bit more action than originally planned.

“Apart for those mentioned everything is good, thankfully, including Jordan Marshall,” added the manager.

“I was hoping to take him off later in the game but couldn’t because of how it was going.

“I thought he was great after just two training sessions over six weeks. He got through it.”

Meanwhile, the Dark Blues boss understands the frustration coming from the stands after his side were met by boos despite being in a winning position over the weekend.

“I see both sides. I see all the praise we get as well as criticism.

“There have been lapses this season. As soon as a team score, the fans think they can go do it again.

“They aren’t booing out of badness, they boo because they are probably nervous and want to win.

“It’s been about three years they have been feeling like this so it’s not going to change overnight.

“We can’t expect them to be behind us all the time, we have to earn having them behind us and find a way to get them onside.

“We are doing it in certain games but not enough to keep everyone happy.”