Sport / Dundee United

Declan Glass: Dundee United contract extension a ‘no-brainer’ as kid midfielder aims to bounce back from injury hell

By Calum Woodger
August 6, 2021, 3:00 pm
Dundee United youngster Declan Glass.
Dundee United kid Declan Glass says it was a “no-brainer” to sign a new deal with the club.

Glass has extended his contract at Tannadice until 2023 as he looks to get his Terrors career back on track.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder hasn’t kicked a ball in anger since suffering a devastating knee injury last pre-season while on loan at Partick Thistle.

He’s on the mend now, though, and hopeful of pushing his way into United boss Tam Courts’ first-team plans after penning a new agreement with the club.

United ‘perfect’ for Glass

“It was a no-brainer as soon as the discussions started,” Glass said, speaking to DUTV.

“I spoke to the gaffer and he was really keen to get me back in and be involved and available.

“The way this club’s going and how much I’ve seen it build, I don’t think there’s a better place for me to be right now.

“I’ve been brilliantly looked after, the facilities are top-notch, I like it in Dundee and everything here’s been perfect for me.

“I don’t see any reason why I wouldn’t want to stay at this club for another two years.”

First-team goal for kid midfielder

Now over his ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injury hell, Glass’ goal is to repay the Tangerines for the support they’ve shown him with top performances on the pitch.

Although he’s picked up valuable experience on loan at Airdrieonians and Cove Rangers in recent seasons, Glass has only made 18 top-team appearances for United – but is keen to add to that.

He added: “I’m buzzing and absolutely delighted with how I’ve been treated in my seven years at the club.

Glass picked up his horror injury playing in a pre-season match for Partick Thistle against Ayr United last year.

“I’m just looking to kick on after what’s been a tough past 18 months with the pandemic and injury.

“I’d be naive to say it’s not the biggest hurdle I’ve overcame…but the main goal now is to break into Dundee United’s first team.

“I really want to try to make an impact on the team.”

