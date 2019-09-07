Decisions to refuse plans for gym and development of flats at Dundee industrial estate to go under microscope

Council decisions to refuse plans for a gym, a development of flats and the amendment of a takeaway’s opening hours could be overturned next week.

Elected members will hear appeals on the plans at a meeting of the authority’s local review body on Tuesday.

They will hear from the applicants behind a gym proposal for Dunsinane Industrial Estate and a plan to replace the Frank Kelbie building on Milnbank Road with flats.

If persuaded, the committee has the power to overturn the refusals handed down to each applicant by council planning officers.

Fitness fanatics Sam McCluskey and Shelly McColl had hoped to open their Sweat Box gym at a unit at the newly constructed Webster Park development on the estate to the south of the Kingsway.

Despite a nearby unit having permission for a gym approved on appeal, council officers turned down the latest proposal on the grounds that the industrial estate did not support the inclusion of a gym in the area.

Planners said in June: “The proposed change of use would result in the loss of a purpose-built industrial unit which has been designed to accommodate small and start-up businesses.”

Meanwhile, Frank Kelbie Ltd will bring its application to demolish its former premises back to council, having been refused permission to build six flats on the site.

The scrapyard firm has moved to a new home in Lochee and, rather than leave the old space empty, wanted to repurpose it for residential use.

However, council officers said the proposals would not “contribute to the creation of a street with a strong sense of identity” and could hamper neighbouring industrial firms.

In addition, they said the Milnbank Road development would also hamper the local car parking offering.

As well as the building applications, councillors will also be told about a proposal to extend the opening hours at an out-of-town deli.

Doc’s Deli on Strathmartine Road – a takeaway located in the Downfield pub – wants to extend its opening hours from 10am-7pm to 9am-midnight.

The council refused the plans because of fears the extended hours would disturb local residents.

All three appeals will be heard in the Committee Rooms on Tuesday at 2pm.