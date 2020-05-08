Decision to close rural Perthshire school to be reviewed by an independent panel

The parent council at a rural Perthshire school has said it is “delighted” a decision to shut the school down is to be reviewed by an independent panel.

Last year, Perth and Kinross Council’s lifelong learning committee agreed to permanently close Abernyte Primary School, which has a roll of just six pupils.

However, that decision was then called in by Scottish Government ministers in July, who wanted to review the council’s decision and cited concerns over how the closure process was handled.

A petition was sent to the Court of Session by Perth and Kinross Council to suspend the call-in process.

But now Lady Wise has dismissed the council’s petition and found in favour of the Scottish Government, meaning the school will now have its case considered by the Independent School Closure Review Panel.

Gerard McGoldrick, from Abernyte Primary School Parent Council, said: “It is wonderful news, but not unexpected.

“We were always confident this would be the case and we are now really, really hopeful for the future of the school.

“Hopefully once this goes to the review panel the closure will either be stopped or kicked back for the council to redo.

“We are hopeful the review panel will find in our favour, because it is a great school.

“The school will now go through the formal process laid down in law and this is an opportunity for the independent panel to scrutinise the council’s processes.”

Mr McGoldrick added with the impact of the current coronavirus outbreak, it was more important than ever before to keep smaller schools like Abernyte open.

He continued: “In the short-term with everything going on, we can social distance the kids at Abernyte well compared to busier schools.

“We have got the space for the amount of children we have.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said: “We welcome the outcome of the judicial review, and will consider the detail of the judgement in due course.”

And a spokeswoman for Perth and Kinross Council added: “We have been made aware of the decision of the court, which we acknowledge, and will now proceed with the next steps in the process and provide the school closure review panel with the information requested.”