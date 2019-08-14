Decision to be made this week on whether alcohol can be sold from proposed shop at Dundee railway station

A convenience store chain will finally learn later this week whether it will be able to sell alcohol inside its proposed store at Dundee’s new railway station entrance.

Green’s of Dundee, a franchise of Scottish shop firm Eros Retail, will make a case to Dundee’s city licensing board to ignore its own over-provision policy in order to sell booze out of the station unit.

The board was meant to have heard the application before the summer recess but the meeting was cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.

Dr Emma Fletcher, consultant in public health medicine at NHS Tayside, has already written to the council to oppose the bid.

Writing on behalf of the local alcohol and drug partnership, Dr Fletcher said wider availability of alcohol would lead to “increased consumption and consequent health and social harm.”

Green’s application will be reviewed by the council on Thursday.