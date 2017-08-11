Plans to build a new business hub in Dundee will be presented to councillors on Monday.

They will be asked to back plans for “Studio Dundee” at the administration’s development management committee.

Studio Dundee proposes to create “state-of-the-art co-working space” for entrepreneurs and a “business accelerator unit” to provide direct support to companies using the space.

As well as offering space for business start-ups and designers, the plans include proposals for 116 apartments in a mix of sizes with on-site management and use of the Studio Dundee communal space, offering lounges, cafe, bar and amenity areas, including outdoor terrace space.

Studio Dundee, which would open at Yeaman Shore, will encompass three main aspects — The Hub, The Mezzanine and The Terrace.

Dundee City Council argues the proposals “will provide a high quality mixed use development to support the role of the V&A and the Waterfront”.

A report prepared by the administration further adds: “The proposals are a unique concept to the city with a live, work and play ethos behind them, which seeks to create a new community.

“The proposals will play an important supporting role in the development of the Waterfront, stimulating the regeneration of the area and providing facilities which will support the economy of the city.”

Daniel Shanahan, project architect at HTA design, which is tasked with designing the facility, said feedback from the local community regarding the plans has been “really positive”.

Mr Shanahan said: “We want the development to fit in with the Waterfront project.

“We are very aware of how beautiful the Malmaison building is and we are conscious of making sure our building does not detract from it.

“So far the response to the public consultation has been really positive, and the responses will be used to help toward the development.”

If approval is granted, it is hoped the facility will lead to a new “design and innovation quarter” in Dundee.