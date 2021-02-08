Podcast host and actor shares the screen with Michael Caine and James Cosmo after moving to Angus

An actor and podcast host has said a move to Angus was a “blessing in disguise” as he speaks of sharing the silver screen with Michael Caine and James Cosmo.

Decca Heggie’s career has gone from strength to strength after the ex-bare knuckle boxer left the squared circle behind for pastures new in Montrose in 2019.

The brutal world of bare knuckle boxing proved to be the perfect apprenticeship for the straight talking Cumbrian in kickstarting a new career.

In addition to interviewing some notorious local crime figures for his “The Official All Or Nothing Podcast” series, Decca has played the “tough guy” roles on screen in recent months.

During the filming of the movie Twist – a modern take on Charles Dicken’s Oliver Twist – the 37-year-old worked alongside Michael Caine, David Walliams and Rita Ora.

And, with the upcoming release of gangster action thriller Jagame Thandhiram on the horizon, starring Scottish actor James Cosmo, Decca revealed he is “loving” working in the world of acting and podcasting.

He added: “I really count moving to Montrose as a blessing in disguise for everything that has been happening for me recently.

“The filming for Twist happened in October of last year. Covid-19 held it back but it came on Sky Premier in recent weeks.

“It was a bit surreal doing rehearsals sitting with Michael Caine and Rita Ora. I was thinking ‘what am I doing here?’

“I played David Walliams’ bodyguard, Brittles. I was doing that whilst also filming the Jagame Thandhiram with James Cosmo. He was great to work with, what a nice man he was.

“We were filming that for six weeks. Jagame Thandhiram should be coming out in a couple of months.”

As well getting to rub shoulders with some acting juggernauts, Decca’s podcast series – which includes interviews with local figures George Kerr and Gary Carroll – has also been generating a lot of interest.

He added: “We’ve got a really exciting one coming up with Dominic Negus, a former world boxing champion and Micky Theo a former body building champion who starred in the movie Snatch and has also been calling out Tyson Fury’s father.

“Between the acting and meeting these characters I’m getting the same buzz off both. The podcast gives you a chance to meet different people every time.

“I’m certainly looking to balance the podcasting and the acting, the only way is up at the moment.”