Debt surges and reserves shrink as Dundee City Council splashes the cash

Dundee’s “rainy day fund” has shrunk by almost 4% in the last three years and its debt has grown as it expands its programme of new buildings, according to a new report from a public spending watchdog.

The Accounts Commission has pored over audited financial statements from Dundee City Council over the last three years and found its reserves shrunk by 3.85% – largely due to a near-£6 million dip into the pot in 2016/17 to balance the books. It added £8m to its savings pot last year.

The watchdog has warned that dipping into rainy day funds could become the norm unless the Scottish Government increases the amount of cash local authorities receive each year as part of their annual block grant.

Dundee received £220.5 million in general revenue funding from Holyrood in 2018/19, a rise of 0.6% in “cash” terms since 2016 but a fall of 5.9% in “real” terms (compared with the rate of inflation). It depends on the government for approximately 85% of its day-to-day budget.

Graham Sharp, chair of the Accounts Commission, noted: “Ongoing use of reserves to manage funding gaps is not sustainable.”

Council finance bosses have projected an overspend of £1.6 million for 2019/20 and say they need to save over £17m next year. They have just £7.5m of “uncommitted” reserves to use to cover unexpected costs.

Just short of 7p in every £1 of income is put aside for rainy days in Dundee, one of the lowest rates of any local authority in Scotland – and its debt, accumulated through building projects and loans, is almost twice its annual income, 185% up from 170%.

Labour group leader Kevin Keenan believes the report paints “a very bleak picture”.

He said: “For several years now the SNP administration have been overspending budgets.

“City council officers are now predicting that there is a need for somewhere in the region of £17m – £22m worth of cuts.

“I believe that these cuts will be absolutely devastating for the city that will see services withdrawn.

“My question to John Alexander is: given the tools given to him by the Scottish Government such as workplace parking charges and a hotel tourist tax against each hotel bedroom, are these something that his administration is prepared to put into place to save front line services?

“We are heading into difficult times and guaranteed if these things are not used, the SNP government will say we gave you the tools but you chose not to use them.”

As reported in the Tele in August, the council has sold its own headquarters to a Canadian financial services firm for £23.8m to pay off short-term construction debts.

However, the deal will cost the council more in the long term, despite the authority claiming it was the “most prudent” option.

Local authority umbrella body Cosla has called on the Scottish Government to increase the level of funding it was giving to councils.

Gail Macgregor, resources spokeswoman, said: “We make key financial decisions for our communities every day. How can a council do all it can to tackle child poverty, combat the climate crisis, improve well-being and foster inclusive economic growth if our hands are tied by financial constraint?”

Ministers insist that councils receive fair funding each year. A Scottish Government spokeswoman told the Tele that Dundee received £300.9m in 2018/19. However, this includes non-domestic rates and other non-general revenue funding.

The spokeswoman said: “Contrary to the Accounts Commission’s claim that local authority revenue funding reduced by 0.7% in real terms, Scottish Government revenue funding in 2018-19 increased by 0.3% in real terms compared with 2017-18.

“Despite further cuts to the Scottish Budget from the UK Government, we are delivering a funding package of £11.2 billion for all local authorities in 2019-20 – a real terms increase of £310 million for essential public services.

“In 2019-20, Dundee City Council will receive £332.5 million of Scottish Government funding. Taken together with its decision to increase council tax by 3%, the local authority will have an additional £13.8 million to support services, compared to 2018-19.

“It is a matter for individual councils to manage their own budgets.”

A spokesman for the city council said: “In recent years the council has increased its level of uncommitted reserves and the current amount meets the reserve policy.

“The future position is dependant on the level of grant funding going forward but is kept under regular review in light of the emerging financial risks.

“The council has a track record of providing services within its overall budget allocation.

“Appropriate action is being taken to deliver a balanced budget for 2019/20.”