Police have ruled out foul play in the deaths of two Dundee men found in separate incidents in the city last month.

Officers launched an investigation at Balgarthno Terrace, in the Charleston area of the city, on Boxing Day following the discovery of a 55-year-old man’s body.

Ronald Wright was found within a block of flats and officers described the death as “unexplained”.

There was a large police presence in the area following his death and officers were still at the scene several days after the incident.

An ambulance crew had also been called to the incident.

Police could be seen coming and going from the block of flats for several hours and a forensics team was also in attendance.

However, a spokeswoman for Police Scotland has confirmed that, following the conclusion of the investigation, officers have now deemed there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr Wright’s death.

A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal, which is routine in all sudden deaths.

Meanwhile, police looking into the sudden death of a 42-year-old man in a flat in the Linlathen area of the city have concluded their inquiries.

Ian Kirkton was found dead in his flat in a block in Pitkerro Drive on December 10.

An ambulance and police attended the scene after his body was found inside his home by a friend who had become concerned after being unable to contact him.

A police investigation was launched following his death, with officers spending several hours at the property.

His former partner Laura Walker, 37, told the Evening Telegraph at the time that she was struggling to come to terms with Mr Kirkton’s death.

She said: “I can’t believe he has gone. He was such a lovely, friendly, bubbly guy, who had a ready smile for everyone.

“He is going to be very sadly missed by many people.”

Mr Kirkton’s neighbours Shelley Macready and Tony King, meanwhile, described him as a “lovely man”, who was “always very cheery and bubbly”.

The police spokeswoman added that Mr Kirkton’s death was also not being treated as suspicious.