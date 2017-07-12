Former Tayside police officer Vince Smith has died.

Mr Smith, of Blairgowrie, was born in Dundee in 1943.

He attended school in Kinnettles and Newtyle as by then the family had moved to Jericho, outside Forfar.

Mr Smith began an apprenticeship as a mechanic with AM Phillips but joined the police service in 1969.

He went on to serve in various places including Blairgowrie, Dunkeld and Perth until he retired from the force in 2000.

Latterly he was involved in community policing — a post he took on for 13 months and stayed in for 13 years.

He toured schools and housing schemes on his bike and in this role Mr Smith was very involved in helping the people of North Muirton when flooding hit in 1993.

He was well-known for the huge amount of charity work he did, raising money for Braveheart, CHAS and for a scanner at PRI among other good causes.

That work was recognised by a Citizen of the Year award and then in 1998 by the presentation of an MBE for services to the community and to charity.

Mr Smith and his wife Anne celebrated their golden wedding in 2015.

He is survived by his wife, sons Robert and Steven, daughters-in-law Gillian and Jill and five grandchildren.