Death toll from coronavirus reaches more than 5,000 in Scotland

The number of people in Scotland who have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the previous 28 days has reached more than 5,000.

Speaking at the daily briefing the First Minster said the country had recorded 54 additional deaths of patients in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths under this measurement to 5,023.

Ms Sturgeon said: “This is always a distressing figure to report, but it is particularly distressing today because the numbers that I have just reported take the total number of deaths under this daily measurement to more than 5,000, which is another reminder of the heart-breaking toll this virus has taken and is continuing to take across the country.

“Every single death is causing heartbreak to families, friends, loved ones and I want again today to convey my thoughts and condolences to everybody who finds themselves in that position.”

1,875 new cases of the virus have been recorded, which represents 12% of the total number of tests and takes the total number of positive cases so far to 153,423.

Of the new cases, 607 are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 280 in Lanarkshire, 214 in Lothian, and 162 in Ayrshire and Arran.

There are now 1,717 people in hospitals with the virus, an increase of 53 from the day before.

That compares to a peak of just over 1,500 back in April with the First Minister saying. “we can see the acute pressure that Covid is currently putting on our hospitals across the country”.

133 people are in intensive care, an increase of seven from Monday.

As of Monday, 175,942 people have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Travellers into Scotland need to show negative Covid test

Travellers coming to Scotland will need to show proof of a negative test from Friday, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister said those arriving in the country after 4am on Friday will need evidence from the past three days that they have tested negative.

Ms Sturgeon stressed that the test will need to be “highly reliable”, most likely meaning it will have to be a PCR test.

Young children may be exempt from the requirement.

She said: “I want to be very clear here, this requirement for testing before entry to the country is seen not as a substitute for the protections and mitigations in place, but as an addition to those.

“Testing before entry to the country is not a magic solution to the risk of cases being imported, so it will reinforce rather than replace our current travel restrictions.”

Those travelling from countries not on the quarantine exemption list will still need to self-isolate on arrival.

January 11 statistics

On January 11 there were 1,782 new cases which represented 11.5% of the total number of tests and took the total number of positive cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic to 151,548.

Of Monday’s cases, 595 were in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 307 in Lanarkshire, 194 in Lothian, 144 in Ayrshire and Arran, 129 in Tayside and 71 in Fife.

Of the cases in Tayside, 30 were in Angus, 54 in Dundee and 50 in Perth and Kinross.

Since the start of the pandemic Dundee has recorded 5,082 cases of coronavirus, Angus has recorded 2,052 cases and 3,011 cases have been registered in Perth and Kinross.

The First Minister also confirmed there are now 1,100 vaccination sites operational – mainly GP practices and community vaccination centres.

She said: “As our supplies of the vaccine increase, the number of venues will increase further, as pharmacies and other mass vaccination centres come on stream and also start to be used.

“We are working hard to get through this vaccination programme just as quickly as possible, because it is the main route out right now of the situation we all find ourselves in.”

Ms Sturgeon also told how getting schools back is a priority as children across Scotland began another period of home schooling.

The First Minister did not “underestimate how difficult this is both from an educational perspective and for young people”.

She thanked students, saying: “You are having the toughest of times, but you are coping with it extremely well, so thank you for that.”

Ms Sturgeon added it would also be “difficult” for parents juggling working with home schooling as she stressed: “We all want schools back to normal just as soon as it is safe and possible to do that.

“Getting schools back to normal remains a priority for us.”