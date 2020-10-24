Death of man, 48, in property in Brechin being treated as ‘unexplained’ say police

A person has been found dead in a property in Brechin, Police Scotland have confirmed.

Officers attended a property in the town’s Mountskip Road just after midday on Friday and made the grim discovery.

The death is currently being treated as “unexplained” a spokeswoman for the force said.

It is understood the man was well-known in the town.

© Courtesy Google Maps

The spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to an address in Mountskip Road, Brechin, at around 12.05pm on Friday October 23, following the sudden death of a 48-year-old man.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”