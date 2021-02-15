Death of five-month-old baby in Perthshire village treated as ‘unexplained’

Police are treating the death of a five-month-old baby girl in a Perthshire village as unexplained.

Officers rushed to Almondbank on Monday morning, accompanied by paramedics and doctors.

Vehicles blocked off the corner of Bridgeton Brae and Lumsden Crescent, and an ambulance left shortly after 11am.

Officers continued to carry out door to door enquiries.

A police spokeswoman said: “At around 9.40am on Monday February 15, police received a report a five-month-old baby girl had died in Bridgeton Brae, Almondbank.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.”

Local residents were struck by the large police presence at the usually quiet corner of the village.

One neighbour said: “There was an ambulance and three or four police cars all parked up on Lumsden Crescent. The ambulance and a doctor’s car were blocking the road, but there were no police cordons or tape up.

“One of the police officers had a pistol strapped to his thigh. It wasn’t yellow like the tasers they have. I could see the paramedics going in and out of the ambulance.

“There were more senior officers there not long after and police were going door to door until the last car left just after 12pm.”

Two paramedics could be seen carrying emergency medical response kits along the icy path at the southern end of Bridgeton Brae.

Uniformed police officers, as well as others in plain clothes, could also be seen conducting door-to-door inquiries, clutching dossiers of paperwork and wearing blue latex gloves.

Their cars, 4x4s and ambulances blocked the entrance to Lumsden Crescent for about two hours.