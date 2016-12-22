The judge who delivered the verdict of murder for Steven Jackson described his crimes as “horrific” and “depraved”.

The 40-year-old killed Kimberley MacKenzie, 37, of Montrose, with a hammer, machete and knife at Jackson’s home in Market Street, Montrose, on October 27 last year.

His co accused Michelle Higgins, 29, was cleared of murder, but was found guilty of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Lady Rae asked Higgins and Jackson to stand up and told them: “I have difficulty finding appropriate words to describe these horrific depraved crimes.”

At the High Court in Glasgow she called for background reports on Higgins and set a date for sentencing to 9.30am on January 17 at Livingston High Court.

Lady Rae thanked the jury for their patience and said as they had sat through “one of the most distressing cases” she had ever heard, she released them from jury duty for the next 10 years.

There was gasps from the public gallery when Higgins was announced “not proven” of murder.

Miss MacKenzie’s mum, Helen, stared both of the accused out of the court as they were taken down to the cells. She declined to comment following the verdicts.

Jackson was unanimously convicted of murder by repeatedly striking Miss MacKenzie on the head, neck and body with a machete and knife or similar instruments

Jackson and Higgins were both convicted of dismembering MacKenzie’s body using a saw and knives. They wrapped parts of the body in bin liners and bags, disposing them in bins in Market Street, Patons Lane, Chapel Street and William Phillips Drive, all Montrose.

The pair also placed her head and other body parts in a rucksack and suitcase and concealed them in a shower cubicle at William Phillips Drive.