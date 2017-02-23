A holocaust survivor who twice defied the Nazi death camps before settling in Broughty Ferry has died.

Russian-born Zoe Polanska-Palmer survived medical tests as a 13-year-old prisoner at Auschwitz.

After two years of hell in the death camp, Mrs Polanska-Palmer was rescued by a Russian doctor and moved to Dachau. After escaping from there, she made her way through central Europe before being caught up in the repatriation of Russians who had been under German control during the Second World War.

As a result of the Yalta Agreement, which ordered the repatriation of five million Russians who had fallen under German control, Mrs Polanska-Palmer was ordered to be executed or sent to die in a Soviet forced labour camp.

Amazingly, she again managed to escape and, following the war, married Arthur and settled in Scotland.

She underwent several operations to repair the damage done to her body as a result of barbaric Nazi experimentation and 40 years after her daring escape, penned a book about her life, which she titled Yalta Victim.

Tributes have been paid to the “remarkable” author by Broughty Ferry councillor Laurie Bidwell and former Broughty Ferry Community Council member David Hewick.