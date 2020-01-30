MARTEL MAXWELL: ‘A look at Harry Styles’ diary as he’s announced as Big Weekend headliner’

BOOM! It was so good first time, they just had to come back again.

Fourteen years on, Radio 1’s Big Weekend is coming back to Dundee between May 22-24, with acts such as Biffy Clyro, Harry Styles and DJ Calvin Harris confirmed so far.

And so, here’s my take on what an excerpt from Mr Styles’ diary from the future might look like – a few thoughts on what might just be going through the former One Direction star’s head as he lands in the City of Discovery.

Friday May 22

10am: Early rise, but man, I love City Airport. It’s just so easy, right in the centre of London. Apparently, they’ve just started the service to Dundee. It used to be Stansted, which is basically in Norwich and everything happens in London, man. And LA.

1pm: Apparently Dundee’s got a bit of a scene. So I thought I’d come up a day early. What a cute plane. “Wee”, I think they say. And wow, that landing. My PA Ziggy says the Tay is the longest river in Scotland. And that awesome V&A building. It looks like cliffs, or maybe a ship. Right next to an actual ship called The Discovery. The museum has a Dame Mary Quant exhibition. I dig her style. And I’m coming back for the nightclub exhibition all about the design of hang-outs such as Studio 54, Haciencda and The Ministry of Sound. Sick.

5pm: Dundee has some cool hotels, man. I like the look of Malmaison but imagine staying somewhere without a spa. Hilarious. I’ve come to the Home of Golf, to the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews just 20 minutes away. I think my jeans might be a too tight for a quick nine holes but yoga in my suite with champagne will do the trick.

11pm Probably just as well this place doesn’t have any nightclubs. I want to be fresh for tomorrow – apparently there will be 70,000 people. Zayne Malik eat my dust.

Saturday May 23

Noon Massage, rooftop jacuzzi, breakfast overlooking the famous course (didn’t see Tiger or Rory) and now heading for a sound check. I hope it’s not awkward with Calvin tomorrow – the whole Taylor Swift thing – but come on, loads of guys have dated the same girl. I wonder what the girls are like in Dundee?

9pm One of the best gigs ever. Thank you Camperdown. Dundee, you rock. Too late to fly back, so heading 40 minutes away to Gleneagles, one of the most luxurious hotels in the world. Who knew you got Michelin-starred restaurants outside W1? Mind you, I’ve never tasted anything like that “Scotch pie” with mashed potato and beans on top in the VIP enclosure.

No doubt about it – I’ll be back.

