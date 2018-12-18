Dean Morrison death: Dundee taxi driver ‘provides significant information’ on cop’s death

The Dundee taxi driver sought in connection with the death of city police officer Dean Morrison has been traced.

Officers are continuing enquiries into the tragic death of Dean, who was found in Barry Burn, Carnoustie on Sunday December 16.

Detective Inspector Ray Birnie of Tayside Division said: “Whilst our enquiry is still ongoing, I can confirm that Dean’s death is not being treated as suspicious. I would like to stress that all indications to date are that it was a tragic accident.

“Our thoughts remain firmly with his family, friends and colleagues at this very difficult time. We are of course continuing to support his family with specialist police officers.

‘I can confirm that we have this afternoon spoken to the taxi driver who drove Dean to Carnoustie. He has confirmed that he dropped Dean off at the roundabout at Barry Road/MacDonald Smith Drive at 11.30pm on Saturday 15 December.

“A member of the public has also contacted us to tell us that Dean was seen walking in Main Street shortly thereafter.

“We still need to establish if anyone else has seen or heard Dean after this.

“As a reminder, Dean was wearing a dark grey ‘puffer’ style jacket, scarf, dark shirt, black trousers and brown shoes.

“We are still searching for the scarf which he was wearing. The scarf is from Next and is multi coloured striped, including brown, green and silver. If you find this scarf, please leave it where it is and phone us.

“There will be a continued increased police presence in Carnoustie whilst our enquiries are continuing.

“I would like to sincerely thank the public for their support and assistance. The help we have received to date is allowing us to gradually build a picture around Dean’s last moments.”

Police earlier paid tribute to PC Morrison, who had served for Tayside Police and Police Scotland for a total of 16 years in Dundee.

Dean was a highly respected officer, who was extremely well liked and popular with his colleagues. He was thoroughly professional in his work.

DI Birnie added: “His death is a great tragedy and he will be sadly missed by all who knew him and we will do all we can to support them during this distressing time.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“We ask that you respect their privacy at this difficult time.”

Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 1960 or speak to any police officers.

Alternatively if you have any information about the incident you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form at crimestoppers-uk.org.