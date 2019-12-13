Dealers who flooded streets of Dundee with heroin and cocaine jailed for 21 years

Police have welcomed the prison sentences given to four men involved in the supply of heroin and cocaine in Dundee.

Today at the High Court in Glasgow, Kevin Ferguson, 34, was sentenced to six years and nine months, 30-year-old Crawford Murphy to six years and four months, George Black, 31, to four years and four months, and Zane Astbury to four years.

The foursome were jailed for their part in the supply of cocaine and heroin with a street value of approximately £365,000 in the city.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Stewart Forsyth said: “This was a large scale operation which involved the dismantling of a well-established group who were intent on distributing drugs on our streets.

“The men sought profit from this trade but will now be serving lengthy prison sentences.

“The crime group were sentenced to over 21 years collectively at the High Court in Glasgow today.

“The four men had previously been convicted having pled guilty to drug supply offences.

“These sentences serve a strong message to people who deal controlled drugs within our communities that we continue to be determined in arresting and convicting people involved in this illicit trade.

“A significant amount of work was carried out during this investigation by the investigation team, our partners as well as assistance from the wider public I would like to publicly thank them for that.

“Police Scotland remain committed to keeping people safe and reducing risk of drug related harm in our communities. If anyone has any concerns regarding criminality in their area, please contact Police Scotland on 101.”