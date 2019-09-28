Dealer who boasted about having ‘best coke in Dundee’ jailed for 28 months

The self-styled “best drug dealer in Dundee” had so many regular customers he set up online banking to deal with their payments.

Mark Petticrew was caught doing £130 deals every day, including Christmas Day, over a 16-month period as he flooded the city with cocaine.

Petticrew was only caught with a small amount of the drug, but the police found a massive log of customer orders stored on his mobile phone.

Fiscal depute Mairi Graham told Perth Sheriff Court: “A search was carried out and 1.8 grams of cocaine with a maximum potential value of £180 was found.

“A large number of text messages were found on his phone relating to the sale of cocaine between October 24 2017 and January 21 2019.

“He was selling on a daily basis, including Christmas Day. He was also using cocaine himself. Most were paying by online banking.

“Most were regular customers. There were messages seeking to recoup debts from customers. Some told him they were struggling.”

One customer said: “Please . . . it’s my wee man’s birthday,” while another said: “It’s totally ****** my life recently. I’m stressed out my box.”

Petticrew bragged about the strength of the cocaine he was selling after one customer reported vomiting and boasted: “It’s the best stuff you’ll find in Dundee.”

Petticrew, 26, Bowbridge Place, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine in Dundee and on the A90 near Glencarse between October 24 2017 and January 21 his year.

Sheriff Gillian Wade said: “This offence is a very serious one. Over a period of 16 months you sold Class A drugs every day and each deal was £120 or £130.

“Whilst you may not be a particularly efficient drug dealer, you are a major player in the drugs scene, and that can cause misery to many including yourself.”

She jailed Petticrew for 28 months.