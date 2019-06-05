Deal may pave way for long-awaited 1,500-home village on outskirts of Perth

Construction firm GS Brown is finalising a deal with council chiefs that could finally pave the way for a long-delayed 1,500-home village on the outskirts of Perth.

Councillors were poised to rubber-stamp the next phase of the Oudenarde development at a meeting in January last year.

However, the planning application was withdrawn after a last-minute intervention from Scottish ministers.

Since then, the long-awaited project – first mooted more than 20 years ago – has been left in limbo.

It has now been revealed that Perth-based GS Brown is working on a new agreement that could revive the project before the end of the year.

The application was called in by the Scottish Government nearly 18 months ago, after Transport Scotland raised concerns that the Oudenarde plan was about to be passed without paperwork in place to demonstrate how the new settlement – at the site of the old Bridge of Earn Hospital – will link safely to the M90.

Earlier this month, GS Brown was shown a transport model of the area produced for Perth and Kinross Council by consultant Systra.

The proposal includes changes to the problematic M90 slip road which includes signalised junctions, rather than roundabouts.

In paperwork lodged with the Scottish Government, agents for GS Brown said a resolution could be found which would allow the scheme to go ahead without the need for a government inquiry.

Ewan MacLeod, on behalf of GS Brown, said: “It seems likely that there is a way forward here that resolves the (Scottish Government) reporter’s procedural concerns, although at this point in time it is too early to say just exactly how quickly that process can be completed.”

Mr MacLeod asked the government to put the case on hold until November, to allow talks between GS Brown and the council to continue.

Council planning officer Steven Callan said: “The council is supportive of signalised junctions at the end of each slip road, as it will provide a more effective and up-to-date transport solution in comparison to the roundabouts previously shown.”

GS Brown has ploughed millions of pounds into the project over the last two decades but only 112 housing association homes have been built so far.