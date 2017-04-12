Deaf Dundee man’s idea will help others

A deaf man has helped set up a service to support people with hearing aids.

North East Sensory Services (Ness) can supply hearing aid batteries every weekday at its Dundee office, available free of charge to people with NHS hearing aids.

Stephen Walls, 26, from Dundee, who is deaf and partially sighted, regularly visits Ness and asked for the batteries to be stocked at the Constitution Street centre.

Ness worked with NHS Tayside to make the batteries more readily available.

Ness is open five days per week 9am-4pm, for blind and deaf people to access its services including rehabilitation, daily living aid technology, IT support, employment and interpreter services.

Stephen is pictured with Carrie Crombie of Ness.