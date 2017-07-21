Members of the public are being urged to contribute to Dundee’s European Capital of Culture 2023 bid by submitting ideas for the programme.

The call for Scots to get involved marks 100 days until the bid proposal deadline on October 27.

Backed by Dundee City Council and EventScotland, part of VisitScotland’s events directorate, the team behind Dundee 2023 wants to create a programme which shows the richness of the region to the rest of Europe.

The bid’s website dundee2023.eu is inviting Dundonians, Scots and people from across the world to submit ideas.

It will also document the city’s connections to European communities through family or social links but also across arts, music, heritage, sports and business relationships.

Stewart Murdoch, chairman of Dundee 2023, said: “This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity — the equivalent of the cultural Olympics.

“It’s a chance for Dundee to host a year of major international events and showcase Scotland’s creative and cultural talent by winning a title that will never be available to the UK again.

“The Capital of Culture Bid is successful when the city is fully behind it and we need to convince the competition judges of that.”

If Dundee is successful at becoming European Capital of Culture 2023 it is estimated it would bring a £128 million increase to the economy and create 1,600 new job opportunities.

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop, said: “This bid is an exciting opportunity to strengthen Scotland’s cultural ties with Europe and celebrate our diverse cultural heritage.

“With 100 days to go, I encourage Dundonians, Scots and people from across the world to contribute their ideas for Dundee as European Capital of Culture.

“As the first Unesco City of Design in the UK and home to the world-class V&A museum, Dundee is helping to promote Scotland’s culture and design tradition worldwide, strengthening its reputation as an international hub of creative excellence. I wish Dundee every success.”

Councillor John Alexander, leader of Dundee City Council, said: “With 100 days to go, I’d urge you all to play your part in shaping our vision for Dundee to be the European Capital of Culture for 2023. Be bold, be ambitious, be Dundee.”