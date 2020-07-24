Experts at SEPA solve dead fish mystery at Carnoustie Golf Course

A burst pipe led to the deaths of dozens of fish at an Open Championship golf course, environmental experts have confirmed.

Shocked caddie John Gilbert was walking the Championship course at Carnoustie Golf Links yesterday morning when he made the grim discovery at Barry Burn.

Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) told the Tele the source of infection had been traced to a burst pipe at a local farm.

Barry Burn – which runs through all three Carnoustie golf courses – is normally home to a healthy population of native brown trout.

John, a caddie of 50 years standing, told the Tele he found half a dozen fish floating in a pool of water by the 10th hole.

He said: “I saw more at the 17th and contacted the club to inform them. I was told the green keepers had pulled at least 50 dead fish from the burn and the matter had been reported to SEPA.”

He added: “My understanding is the problem is not isolated to the stretch of burn through the links. It’s been reported in Barry and perhaps extends further.”

SEPA confirmed the incident had been reported to their officers yesterday and investigations were underway.

A spokesman said: “Following initial investigations, we understand a burst pipe at a local farm led to digestate escaping into a field and, due to heavy rainfall, efforts by the farm to contain the substance to the field were unsuccessful, with some washing into the Barry Burn.

“While we understand the incident is no longer ongoing, Tay District Salmon Fisheries Board has been notified and we are continuing to work with both them and the local farm to assess this incident.”

A spokesman from Carnoustie Golf Links told the Tele: “The incident was reported mid-morning today and, because we take environmental issues extremely seriously, we reported the matter to SEPA immediately.

“We will support SEPA, or any other third party, with their investigation to understand what happened here.”