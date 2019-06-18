Dead beaver discovered washed up at foot of Tay estuary by ‘stunned’ couple

A stunned Broughty Ferry couple were horrified today to find a dead beaver washed up on the beach.

The carcass was discovered near Broughty Ferry Castle by nurse Angela Galbraith during an early-morning walk.

She brought her husband Stephen back to the beach to show him before calling Dundee City Council, which promised to have the animal removed.

Angela, 48, said: “I was walking down by the beach at about 8.45am this morning when I saw it.

“At first I thought it was a seal, but when I went closer I could see it was a beaver and you don’t usually get them on the beach, although a couple of years ago there was one in Monifieth.

“My husband, who is a doctor, thought it looked like the beaver had damage to both of its legs.

“But it didn’t look like it had been shot and its coat was in good condition, so I don’t think it had been in the water long, if that’s where it had been.

“Maybe someone has thrown it in the Tay and it has washed up here.

“It is really big and about a metre long. I called the council and they said they’d be out to remove it before the tide came in.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Wildlife Trust said: “Beavers have been found in and around the bottom of the River Tay and they have been seen in Broughty Ferry as well. Obviously there are concerns about beaver persecution, especially since they were given protected species status on May 1.

“Scottish Natural Heritage issues licence to land owners and farmers for the management of beavers. It depends on what licence they apply for as to what action is taken, including lethal control.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The council responded to a call and will be removing the dead beaver from the beach.”

The SNH earlier reported 29 permits were issued to remove dams.