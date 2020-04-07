Deacon Blue’s Ricky Ross blasts ‘sad’ mention of politics as people wish Boris Johnson recovery from coronavirus

Deacon Blue singer Ricky Ross took to Twitter last night, voicing his disapproval as people mentioned politics in get-well messages to the prime minister.

The Dundee-born star pointed out that many well-wishers said “they didn’t agree with his politics” as they hoped Boris Johnson would make a speedy recovery from coronavirus.

Downing Street announced last night that the former Mayor of London had been moved to intensive care, afer his condition worsened.

Mr Johnson, 55, was admitted to St Thomas’ hospital in central London on Sunday after his coronavirus symptoms persisted for 10 days.

Music star Mr Ross, known for writing hits including Dignity and Real Gone Kid, tweeted: “I find it funny and sad that people wishing a guy in intensive care a full recovery have to preface it with ‘dont agree with his politics.’

I find it funny and sad that people wishing a guy in intensive care a full recovery have to preface it with ‘don’t agree with his politics.’ — Ricky Ross (@rickyaross) April 6, 2020

The tweet was liked and shared hundreds of times, sparking lengthy debate.

Actor and comedian Robert Florence, who starred in sketch show Burnistoun, replied that people were “writing disclaimers” before sending their well-wishes to a seriously ill man.

Aye. “I would like to extend compassion to my fellow human being with the following disclaimer…” — RAB FLORENCE (@robertflorence) April 6, 2020

Another user, whose Twitter name indicates they strongly support Scottish independence, said he took umbrage with people “laughing about it”, as Mr Johnson was “still someone’s child, sibling, significant other and parent”.

I wouldn’t have wished Covid on any of them, it gets to me that people would laugh about it-they’re all still someone’s child, sibling, significant other & parent at the end of the day — David Says Aye tae IndyRef2 & Aye in IndyRef2 (@davemc230983) April 6, 2020

However, not all were in agreement.

Reverend Gareth Hill said that he had mentioned politics to underline that when someone is ill, political views were “put aside”.

He added that “prayers should be for everyone in the same position”.

Not sure I agree. I said it, but for me it was to underline that political views should be put aside. Prayers should also be for everyone in the same position. — The occasionally-reverend Gareth Hill (@Rev_Gareth) April 6, 2020

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted saying her thoughts were with the prime minister and his family after it was announced he had been moved to intensive care.

Ms Sturgeon previously wished Mr Johnson a speedy recovery at a daily press briefing on Monday, before his condition worsened.

My thoughts are with the PM and his family – sending him every good wish https://t.co/tjpadJq6bq — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) April 6, 2020

Deacon Blue were formed in Glasgow in 1985, releasing debut album Raintown two years later.

The album spawned the single Dignity, which has become the band’s signature song.

