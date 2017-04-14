Deacon Blue star Ricky Ross to perform on Sean Dillon’s big night

Pop star Arab Ricky Ross is putting on a special performance next month to honour Dundee United skipper Sean Dillon.

The Deacon Blue front man will be the star attraction at a gala dinner that will mark the climax of Dillon’s testimonial year.

Ross is a long-time United fan and was delighted to accept an invitation from the skipper’s testimonial committee to perform some of his biggest hits at the dinner, in the Apex Hotel on Sunday, May 7.

Also speaking that night will be another celebrity United fan, BBC Scotland’s political editor Brian Taylor, who to this day remains a regular at matches both home and away.

Tickets for the black tie event are now on sale at £75 per head with special packages for tables for 10 are also available. Further details are available from arabandy@aol.com.

By the time the dinner comes around, United could be preparing for their first promotion play-off.

If they don’t overhaul Falkirk to finish second, it’s likely they will face Morton that week and, with the final league game taking place at Cappielow on May 6, that would see the teams match up three times in eight days.