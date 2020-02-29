All aboard with DC Thomson – Magellan will make the first trip from the city to North Cape

Tele readers have the chance to sign up for a new summer 2021 cruise to Norway’s land of the midnight sun.

DC Thomson has offered a second exclusive Norwegian cruise after its maiden trip proved hugely popular.

© Supplied

Passengers will leave on the Magellan from Dundee on an 11-night voyage to Norway’s land of the midnight sun and fjordland – giving our readers the chance to take in some of the most breathtaking scenery in the world.

In collaboration with Cruise & Maritime Voyages, the trip with DC Thomson Travel will depart on June 27 2021.

Craig Houston, head of enterprise for DC Thomson Media, said: “The positive feedback from readers on our 2020 sailing has been the big driver for this announcement. It is fantastic to be able to continue our growing partnership with Cruise & Maritime Voyages.

“Norway’s land of the midnight sun and fjordland is a brilliant itinerary, which will see Magellan sail from Dundee as far as North Cape for the very first time.

“In 2021, readers will get to spend even longer on board, and we have the added benefit of sailing from and returning to Dundee, unlike the 2020 cruise, which sails from Dundee and finishes in Greenock.”

Coach transfers will be available from cities across Scotland including Inverness, Aberdeen, Perth, Stirling, Falkirk, Edinburgh and Glasgow to the port of Dundee, to ensure the departure point is accessible and convenient for everyone.

© Shutterstock

Magellan will carry about 1,250 passengers towards North Cape, on Norway’s northern coast where holidaymakers can experience the spectacular midnight sun.

Port of calls in towns such as Tromso, Kristiansund, Andalsanes, Maloy and Stavanger will provide a base for organised excursions, before the vessel sails back into Dundee on July 8 2021.

Alternatively, call 0844 998 3892 and quote DCT118