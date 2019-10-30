DCA to host Christmas craft and design market

DCA will host a special Christmas craft and design market at the end of next month.

Crafted will feature work from 30 independent designers and makers from across Scotland.

Among the items that visitors can buy will be jewellery, textiles, illustration, print and homeware.

There will be opportunities to the find a gift for family and friends in the lead up to Christmas.

The market will be held on Saturday November 30 and will run from 11.30am to 5.30pm.

It will be held on the ground and first floor of the contemporary arts centre.

The event is free to attend and no booking is required.

More information about the exhibitors who will be participating in the event will be made available in the run up to the market day.

For more information, visit the DCA’s social media.