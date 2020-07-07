Dundee’s DCA looks ahead to reopening its doors

Staff at Dundee Contemporary Arts have said they are planning to reopen their doors to the public in September.

After closing its doors back in March because of the coronavirus outbreak, the popular DCA now says it will be officially welcoming people back on Friday, September 4.

This will include the cinema, cafe, bar and print studio, with the galleries set to open a week later.

Beth Bate, director of DCA, said: “After this long closure period we are incredibly excited at the prospect of welcoming audiences back into our building.

“We have heard from so many people who miss being able to visit and we have missed seeing our audiences just as much.

“Our focus now is on ensuring that we have the right measures in place to offer the safest, most enjoyable experience possible when we open our doors, all in line with the latest government and sector advice.

“We are making plans for comprehensive training for our team, rigorous cleaning schedules and changes to capacity and scheduling.

“We have arrived at our date for reopening based on these plans, having identified it as the earlier point at which it will be safe and effective for us to do so.

“We must also acknowledge the fact that we face many challenges on reopening.

“With costly new safety measures and reduced capacities throughout the building, we need to raise additional funds to sustain our work.

“Our ticket prices will remain the same, but we are asking for donations from anyone who is able to support us.

“We will continue to share updates about our reopening plans over the coming weeks, and can’t wait to see our staff, audiences and partners back in the building soon.”

Beth says until they are able to reopen in September, the team at DCA will be running online activities and community outreach events throughout the summer.

She continued: “In the meantime we will continue to offer as much of our programme as possible online – our film club and quiz, Exhibitions reading group, Monday Makes and Discovery Shorts have all been hugely popular during this time and we hope audiences will continue to enjoy them over the coming weeks.

“We will also continue the work that we’ve been doing in communities during lockdown.

“We have been making family art bags for groups and organisations including Dundee International Women’s Centre and Advocating Together, and we’re currently taking part in Children’s Art Week, creating themed activities that will be included in packs from the Maxwell Centre.

“We are inviting audiences to share their creative projects with us while we’re still closed.

“We’d like children to send us artworks and writing to include in wellbeing bags for Dundee Pensioners Forum, which will be sent to older people who are on their own.

“And we’re asking anyone who has been busy making during lockdown – whether that’s crafting, painting, printing or baking – to send us a photo so we can share it and celebrate the creativity that has flourished across Dundee and beyond despite the challenges of the past few months.”