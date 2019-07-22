DCA looking for budding Dundee artists who could be the next Andy Warhol

Budding artists are being offered the chance to become the new Andy Warhol at the DCA next month.

A one-day course has been lined up for Sunday August 11 from 10am-6pm and organisers expect a large turnout for the session.

It is called the Andy Warhol class and a spokesman for the DCA said: “People can create prints using the simple screen print process that Warhol used to make his famous portraits of Elvis Pressley, Marilyn Monroe and Jackie Kennedy.

“Those taking part can also bring along a photo to work from, perhaps a family member, or even your favourite rock star.”

The course costs £65 and the DCA spokesman added: “We are inviting people to come along and try something new with our courses such as mezzotinto, stampography, electro-etching and signwriting intermediate.

“But we also have the old favourites such as the Andy Warhol class and shadowgraphs.

“If the choice is too much, don’t forget people can come along to one of our taster sessions, or join us for a free print studio tour where staff will be able to answer any questions.

“We welcome all abilities.”