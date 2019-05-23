Line of Duty star Martin Compston films scenes for drama set in Dundee

Filming is under way on a new drama set in Dundee that stars Line of Duty’s Martin Compston – but hang on before you head out star-spotting.

Traces promises to be a “suspense-filled crime thriller” told from the perspective of forensic scientists – and comes from the mind of Fife writer Val McDermid.

A film crew was out and about filming scenes that will pass for Dundee in the series – but are in fact being filmed in Bolton.

But the production will move to the City of Discovery in the near future, with on-location shoots for the six-part series expected soon, and city landmarks likely to take centre stage.

A show insider said: “We’re excited to actually get started filming in Dundee.

“We’ll be filming in lots of locations but showcasing the front along with V&A.

“There’s a real buzz about Dundee and we’re delighted we get the chance to showcase it.

“Even though we have been filming down in Bolton it’s only a small part of the series – and the building we are filming will seem in the series like it’s in Dundee, too.

“The crew on set is big – it’s a pretty big production and there’s a great feeling about what we are doing.”

As well as Compston, who plays DC Steve Arnott in hit BBC show Line of Duty, Traces features Molly Windsor (Cheat), Laura Fraser (The Missing) and Jennifer Spence (You Me Her) as experts at the Scottish Institue of Forensic Science who attempt to crack an unsolved murder case.

The show is being produced exclusively for pay TV channel Alibi – part of the UKTV network behind channels such as Gold, Dave and Yesterday.

Philippa Collie Cousins, of UKTV, said: “With strong female characters this is Happy Valley meets Silent Witness, a dark and exciting show that I can’t wait for us to get cracking on.”