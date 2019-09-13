Dazzling display from Dundee dancers at special city event

Dancers from Dudhope Multicultural Centre put on a dazzling display yesterday as they performed at a special event in Dundee.

The Dundee’s Big Diversity Party, which was held in the Marryat Hall, saw performances of traditional Indian classical dance as well as folk and Bollywood performances, pictured.

A workshop was then held with the dancers teaching the basics of Bollywood dancing to participants.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

The performers came from a range of backgrounds and nationalities, including India, Nepal, Malaysia and Bangladesh.

The Dundee Multicultural Centre, which is also known as the Bharatiya Ashram, was established to promote benefits for all in the community – but primarily for ethnic minorities in Tayside. Among the classes available at the centre include Chi- Kung, Bollywood dance, Indian classical dance Bharatnatyam and Kathak.

The dancers next performance is at the Calton Hill in Edinburgh on October 13 for the festival of Dusshera.