Day trip to the Bingo ends up in drunken violence at Dundee’s Old Bank Bar

A rowdy couple caused chaos at a city centre pub after staff refused to sell them any more booze.

Brian Hall, 54, threw a glass against a pillar at the Old Bank Bar on Reform Street causing it to shatter over fellow punters.

Meanwhile, his partner, 53-year-old Teresa Reilly, kicked wet floor signs and threw a pavement cafe divider.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that the sozzled pair, of Greendykes Road, had been enjoying a day at the bingo prior to the unsavoury incident.

Tempers flared after staff informed the couple that they wouldn’t be served any more alcohol.

© Supplied

Prosecutor Jenna Grattan said: “At around 7.30pm the accused Hall was refused further service due to his level of intoxication.

“At this point he was calm but at around 8.35pm the accused suddenly became aggressive.”

Staff then attempted to escort Hall from the premises before things turned nasty. An employee activated the panic button within the pub as a result. Police attended and arrested both on Reform Street.

© DC Thomson

Hall, a first offender, pleaded guilty to culpably and recklessly throwing a glass at a pillar causing glass to be showered on patrons at the pub on June 24.

A guilty plea was tendered by Reilly to shouting, swearing, repeatedly kicking the wet floor signs and throwing a pavement cafe divider on Reform Street.

Representing Hall, solicitor Ian Myles said his client had little recollection of events and was apologetic.

Ross Bennett, defending Reilly, said she had abstained from alcohol since the incident, adding that she had mixed alcohol with medication for stress and depression.

Hall was fined £300 by Sheriff Pino Di Emidio, while Reilly was fined £150.