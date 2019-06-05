Day of strike action at Dundee Airport suspended

A day of planned industrial action by air traffic controllers at Dundee airport has been suspended.

The Prospect union, which represents air traffic controllers, announced last week that there would be a second one-day strike to take place on June 12 at Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (Hial) airports.

Prospect national secretary Richard Hardy said on Wednesday that the second strike has now been suspended following new negotiations.

Previous strikes disrupted operations at five other Scottish airports, including Benbecula, Inverness, Kirkwall, Stornoway and Sumburgh.

