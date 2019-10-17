Davie stepping into Dundee boxing ring with both late gran and pal Mike Towell in his thoughts

When heavyweight boxer Davie Drummond steps back into the ring a week on Saturday, he will have two people very much in mind.

It’s been more than three years since he last fought, following the tragic death of friend Mike Towell.

The 25-year-old, from Dundee, died following his bout against Dale Evans at the Radisson Blu hotel, Glasgow, in September 2016.

Davie fell out of love with the sweet science after his pal’s death, but is once again going to compete.

© DC Thomson

Speaking during his preparations for the bout, at Dundee Fight Night 5, Davie said: “We sparred and trained together, we knew each other well and always supported each other.

“Mike was bound for the top and his death was a terrible loss to me.

“His passing really upset me and I chucked boxing.”

But Davie is now gearing up for the bout at Dundee Indoor Bowling Club on Miln Street and credits a special arrival for bringing him out of his slump.

He said: “My son, Jax was born and that was, obviously, a bright spot in my life. He’s now two and a half and has brought a lot of my sparkle back.”

But he will have another absent loved one on his mind when he steps back onto the canvas.

He added: “I received another blow just a couple of months ago when my gran, Annie Abernethy, passed away at the age of 86. She was a great supporter of me, just as Mike was.

“Gran took a big interest in my career, eagerly awaiting news on how my boxing was going.

“Hopefully, I will win a week on Saturday and, should I do so, that victory will be dedicated to Mike and my gran.

“They are two people I love very much and miss every day.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Davie had a stellar amateur career and a decent spell as a professional which included a win on his professional debut at Dundee’s Caird Hall, against Moses Matovu in a light- heavyweight contest.

He added: “However, after that I was hit by injuries which interrupted my career, then came Mike’s death. I had boxed for years but that was it for me.

“However, now I have rekindled my love for the sport and I can’t wait for the bout. There are a number of good contests on the bill so it should be a good evening.

© DC Thomson

“I am not just boxing to gain a victory for myself but also to win in honour of Mike and my gran.

“Any wins I get now I am back will be dedicated to them, two great people sadly no longer with us.”