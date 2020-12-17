A raging ex-boyfriend burst into his former partner’s flat clutching two knives after he believed she was seeing another man.

Serial offender David Tracey is back behind bars after he admitted storming the woman’s Tweed Crescent home in October 2019.

Tracey also admitted failing to tell police he had a knife and uncapped needles in his possession on Luther Place in August this year.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Tracey and the woman were previously in a relationship for two years but the woman had no interest in rekindling their romance following his release from prison.

© Kim Cessford

Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan said: “The accused arrived saying he was just out of prison and wanted to see her. At around 5.30pm, another male arrived and the accused instantly became jealous, accusing them of being in a relationship.

“The woman noticed the accused was under the influence and refused to leave. Police were contacted but the accused had already left.”

He added: “At 12.45am, the woman was sleeping on a sofa and the male was watching television. The accused walked into the property with a knife in his hand.

“They managed to grab the accused’s arms as he was shouting ‘you’re both going to get it.'”

Tracey managed to flee through the rear exit of the flat block before police arrested him.

On August 22 this year, Tracey was seen shouting through the letterbox of a property on Luther Place demanding money from an associate.

A resident shouted at the 32-year-old to stop but he called the man a “Polish *****.”

Concerns were raised about Tracey potentially possessing a knife and he was searched after the arrival of police. Officers found a black-handled knife and used needles in his jacket, which he claimed was his brother’s.

Tracey, a prisoner of HMP Perth, pleaded guilty to making threats, refusing to leave as well as shouting and swearing in possession of two knives on Tweed Crescent between October 2-3 2019.

He also admitted behaving abusively on Luther Place on August 22, failing to disclose he had uncapped needles and possessing a knife.

Defence solicitor Jim Laverty said Tracey understood a custodial sentence was inevitable due to his prolific record of offending.

Tracey was jailed for 218 days by Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC.

To better understand how our court reporting works, click here to view our online guide.