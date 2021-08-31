David Thom: Former Dundee sub postmaster and JP dies aged 77

David Thom, who has died aged 77, was one 0f the most recognisable faces in Brantwood, Dundee.

His father James took over the district’s Post Office and newsagent just after the Second World War.

David grew up around the shop and eventually bought it from his father in 1971.

He ran it, together with with wife Dianne, until 1998 when he sold it to Mohammad Haneef.

New owner

However, David returned to help the new owner because he loved the customers and only fully retired six years ago.

His father had been an engineer before he took over Brantwood Post Office and newsagent. His mother, Effie, ran a bakery at the Brantwood shops.

David Thom was born at Clement Park Nursing Home and educated at Downfield Primary School and then Dundee High School.

When he left secondary education, David went to study business at commercial college in Dundee.

His first job was with solicitors Calder and Williams in Dundee. David had always enjoyed legal matters and had ambitions to be a solicitor but a tempting and more lucrative opening came up at Dundee Trustee Savings Bank.

It was there, while working in the bank’s branch in Euclid Crescent, that he met with future wife, Dianne Griggs, who came from Invergowrie.

Marriage

The couple married at Invergowrie Church in 1966.

The following year, as his father’s health deteriorated, David began helping out in the Post Office and newsagent, before buying the store from his father five years later.

His wife Dianne said: “David was quite a reserved man but loved being in the shop meeting people he knew. It was his comfort zone. We got to know so many people over many years. Everyone knew us.”

Family

David sold the shop to Mohammad Haneef in 1998 and the couple spent time visiting their grandchildren in England.

He did some voluntary hospital driving but eventually went to work with Mr Haneef in the shop because he enjoyed being involved in the community.

David also served as Justice of the Peace for around 30 years. His role involved swearing in police officers, sitting in the then district court and training other Justices of the Peace.

